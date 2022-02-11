DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday brings the cold front for Super Bowl weekend in North Texas with it arriving in the afternoon and setting in overnight. With the cold front, winds of 15-20 mph and gusts of 35 mph are possible. East and Central Texas could see some small showers.

NWS Fort Worth

Saturday will be cool and windy in North Texas with some small showers possible in Central and East Texas in the morning. This cold front brings elevated fire weather conditions for much of Saturday.

NWS Fort Worth

Don’t fret folks, Super Bowl Sunday North Texas will see warm, sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy conditions will continue with gusts possible of up to 25 mph.

NWS Fort Worth