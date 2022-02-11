DALLAS (KDAF) — The work week is winding down and Super Bowl weekend is gearing up and North Texans can expect a cold front arriving Friday night along with some elevated fire weather conditions.

According to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth, a cold front will make its way into town on Friday night which will not only bring cool temperatures and low chances of rain in the southeast but elevated fire weather conditions as well for the weekend.

On Friday, highs will be 10-20 degrees above normal, and elevated fire weather conditions for most of North and Central Texas. Winds from the southwest and warm temperatures are forming the elevated fire threat on Friday. During elevated fire danger, be mindful and avoid outside burning and welding, and do not toss lit cigarette butts outside.

Friday night, conditions will be partly cloudy as the cold front arrives with winds of 15-20 mph with it. Then Saturday will be cooler along with the north winds (10-20 mph) and possible gusts up to 25 mph with low chances of rain across the southeast.

Into the beginning of next week, warm and windy conditions will also bring an elevated fire weather threat for Monday and Tuesday followed by showers and possible storms with cooler weather for the second half of the week on Wednesday and Thursday. NWS Fort Worth reports the severe weather threat for Wednesday remains low at this time.