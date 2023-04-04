DALLAS(KDAF)—We’ll see tornadoes, damaging winds, and big hail from strong to severe storms in North Texas. With a cold front, the storm could start this afternoon. Due to heavy rain, please find alternative routes from low areas.

NWS Fort Worth said “Severe storms are expected again late this afternoon and tonight. Another dry, hot, and breezy day will result in elevated fire danger west of I-35 behind a dryline. Ahead of the dryline, a few storms may develop before sunset this evening. If storms are able to develop, they could become strong to severe. However, better chances for strong to severe storms will arrive with a cold front later tonight. The best potential for severe storms will be east of Highway 75 and north of I-20, but how far south and west the severe threat will exist is still a bit uncertain at this time. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Make sure you pay attention to the weather Tuesday afternoon and evening and have multiple ways to receive warnings before heading to bed Tuesday night”

We could see thunderstorms every day this week starting on Wednesday. The temperature is supposed to be in the 60s in the morning and drop to the 40s at night.

“Following Tuesday’s cold front, showers, and thunderstorms will continue to be possible each day, with the best chances expected in Central Texas each day. Temperatures will be well below a normal late week with highs generally in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Near to slightly above normal temperatures return this weekend with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s by Sunday,” NWS Fort Worth reported.