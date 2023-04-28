DALLAS(KDAF)—You might need to reschedule your Friday night plans! A thunderstorm coming today.

A severe thunderstorm is coming to North Texas on Friday and will bring in hail, strong winds, and one or two tornadoes. The weather this morning is in the low 50s but is expected to warm up in the afternoon to the mid 70’s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight. Storms will develop west of the I-35 corridor by mid-afternoon and spread eastward through the evening along a cold front. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats but a few tornadoes are also possible. After the line of storms moves through, additional showers and storms will accompany an upper-level disturbance tonight. Most of these storms will stay below severe limits but may contain some hail. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings and have a safety plan in place before the storms develop”.

If you are able to make sure to stay safe while running errands today and make sure you’re always watching the weather service for updates.

NWS Fort Worth said, “With the potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening make sure to know your safe places and how to get there in case a warning is issued for your area.

We have cooler weather coming this Saturday due to a cold front. Next week, we can expect the weather to get warmer.

Cooler weather is expected behind the front on Saturday with rain ending in the late morning or early afternoon hours. Seasonable and dry weather conditions are expected into early next week.