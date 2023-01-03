DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s looking like it will be a warm start to the new year in North Texas.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, North Texans can expect warmer weather throughout the rest of the week with low rain chances over the weekend.

Tuesday night, skies will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 30s to mid-40s. Wednesday, North Texans can expect highs from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

“All of the rain has pushed east of the area this morning. Clouds will gradually clear with temps in the upper 60s today. Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week with low rain chances returning this weekend,” officials said on Twitter.

