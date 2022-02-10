DALLAS (KDAF) — Have no fear North Texas no winter storms are expected to end this work week; the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that the work week will end with a warm trend before a cold front arrives for the weekend.

NWS Fort Worth reports Thursday and Friday afternoons will be filled with “unseasonably warm conditions” accompanied by the sun with temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s. Thursday North Texans will see a quiet warm day until the temps drop to the 40s and upper 30s.

Friday will reach into the upper 70s prior to the cold front that will bring temps down on Saturday (50s) and will gradually warm back up into Tuesday.

Shortly after those warm afternoons a cold front will set in for Super Bowl weekend bringing “gusty northwest winds and much cooler temperatures back into the region,” NWS Fort Worth says. It won’t last long however as temps will eventually get warm late in the weekend headed into Monday.

NWS Fort Worth adds that the next chance at rain will be sometime next week and will have more on those chances in the coming days.