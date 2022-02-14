DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Valentine’s Day and North Texas will see love in the air and elevated fire weather conditions according to the National Weather Service Center in Fort Worth. On the day of love (Monday), North Texans will see clear skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NWS Fort Worth says you can expect low relative humidity values along with winds of 10-20 mph from the south/southwest and gusts up to 30 mph.

Help prevents wildfires by not: tossing lit cigarettes on the ground, dragging tow chains on the ground, parking/driving in tall grass, leaving a campfire unattended and burning unnecessarily. Be sure to check for any burn bans/fire danger from your local government and contact a first responding agency if you smell smoke or see a fire.