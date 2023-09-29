The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s still fall and the leaves are falling but the temperatures are still HOT! HOT! HOT!

The National Weather Service FWD reported, “Unseasonably hot weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 90s. With so many outdoor events going on, please stay hydrated if you plan on spending an extended period of time outdoors!”

Friday through Sunday expect above hot temperatures that are expected to slightly elevate by Sunday. With above normal high temperatures mixed with low humidity.

For next week it’s expected to start off still hot and dry. NWS predicts rain chances are expected next week with cooler drier air moving into the region.

Friday will start off at 91 Saturday should be sunny with a high near 96.

