DALLAS(KDAF)— Despite some fog in the morning, North Texas could get heat waves in the afternoon. There is a chance a strong severe storm will come, bringing large and damaging winds. There are concerns about potential fires and other issues because of the heat and weather.

NWS Fort Worth said, “After some patching morning low clouds and fog, this afternoon will be hot and breezy. A dryline will be situated between Highway 281 and the I-35 corridor. If the cap aloft can be broken, and isolated (less than 20% chance) strong to severe late-day storms could develop within this more humid corridor with large hail and damaging winds. Breezy and much drier conditions west of the dryline will result in humidity values falling between 15 and 25 percent with gusty southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. This will result in an elevated fire weather threat for areas.

With a little breeze, we’ll have temperatures in the low 70s tonight and into Tuesday. There’s a chance of severe storms Tuesday, while grass fires are more likely in other parts of north Texas.

NWS Fort Worth said “The very warm and windy conditions will continue in advance of a large upper trough approaching from the west on Tuesday. Tonight will be breezy, warm, and generally humid with lows not getting much below 70 degrees. South winds of 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts to 35 mph are possible. Tuesday will see the dryline in play once again with strong to severe storm chances across the humid East, while the windy and dry west sees another day of elevated to high potential for rapidly spreading grass fires. the best chances for severe storms will be north of I-30 and east of Highway 75 across the northeast counties Tuesday afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible. Gusty south winds 20 to 25 mph will continue with highs mostly in the 80s.

Rain and thunderstorms could come on Tuesday with a cold front. There’s a chance of 60s and 40s and 50s temperatures.

Following Tuesday’s cold front, showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible each day, with the best chances expected in Central Texas each day. Temperatures will be well below a normal late week with highs generally in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Near to slightly above normal temperatures return this weekend with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s by Sunday.