DALLAS (KDAF) — Some severe storms might be possible during the middle part of the week for North Texas and the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has put out a reminder to review your safety plans.

A quick look at Tuesday shows many North Texans will see a gusty and warm day with highs reaching into the 70s along with elevated fire weather conditions out west.

On Wednesday, scattered showers and a few possible storms are expected to develop late in the morning and continue into the afternoon. NWS Fort Worth adds that the threat of severe weather will be low during the daytime hours and warm/windy conditions will be felt for most of the day.

Into Wednesday night, storm chances increase after the sun goes down along with a cold front; some of those storms could develop into strong or severe storms. As reported earlier in the week, the main threat remains strong, damaging winds; a few of the storms could produce some damaging wind gusts along with some hail.

6 ways to receive a warning for incoming severe weather

NOAA Weather Radio

Local TV and Radio

Wireless Emergency Alerts and Weather Apps

Outdoor Sirens

Reliable/Official Weather Internet Sites

Communicating with your friends, family and/or coworkers

NWS Fort Worth says not every method of receiving warnings on incoming storms is perfect, but having multiple avenues to receive is key. “Make sure you have a method that could wake you up during nighttime severe storms and make sure it is not turned on silent! Make your plan now, not when a warning is issued!”