DALLAS(KDAF)— This morning, temperatures are cool but will soon increase in the afternoon to the ’70s. Thunderstorms are expected to come Tuesday and the rest of the week.

NWS Fort Worth said “It will be breezy and more humid Tuesday with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly across Central Texas. Highs will be in the 70s with a south wind of 10 to 20 mph along with some gusts near 30 mph”.

Starting Thursday will reach the mid-80s and low 90s, there is also a chance of rain through Friday. Friday will also come with a strong cold front. The weekend will still feel cooler from Friday’s cold front.

NWS Fort Worth said “Temperatures will continue to climb into the middle portions of this week with afternoon highs in the mid-80s to low 90s expected by Thursday. An unsettled weather pattern will bring daily chances for rain through Friday. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across Central and East Texas Thursday. A strong cold front will push through the region on Friday ushering in a cooler, drier airmass for the weekend with highs in the 60s likely both Saturday and Sunday”.