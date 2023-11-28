DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas temperatures continue to rise from last week’s Thanksgiving cold front.

North Texans can expect a chilly start to their morning Tuesday and Wednesday. “…temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s across North and Central Texas this afternoon (near-normal for this of year). Another day of seasonably cool temperatures is expected on Wednesday. Breezy southerly winds return to the region by late Wednesday with increasing cloud cover as well,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Rain and a cold front return Thursday with low chances for rain to continue into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will occur throughout the day. As the front passes through North Texas late Thursday, it might bring additional thunderstorms.

“All showers and storms should exit the area by early Friday morning with cooler and drier air filtering in behind the front,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Currently, North Texas does not appear to be at risk of severe weather. Wind/hail storms are not completely ruled out, but the threat for those is mainly in eastern North Texas, East Texas, and southeast Texas.

“The severe weather threat remains low at this time, but a few strong storms with gusty winds and hail are possible across parts of Central and East Texas Thursday and Thursday night ahead of our next cold front,” NWS Fort Worth said.

