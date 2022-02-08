DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas temperatures are on the rise but don’t be fooled, a quick cool-down is set for Super Bowl weekend according to the National Weather Service center at Fort Worth.

On Tuesday, Texans can expect sunny skies and some winds from the southwest — it will be a cold start with a quick warm up with highs hitting the 60s and then back down at night along with the cold front.

NWS Fort Worth reports warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week but it will be quickly followed by cooler temps from Saturday’s cold front. So far, little to no precipitation is expected this weekend but winds will accompany the cold front.

NWS Fort Worth

The week will remain dry and highs will be seen near the 70s by Friday, then the cold front of the weekend and another warm up next week to continue the trend of the temperature roller coaster.