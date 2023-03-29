DALLAS(KDAF)—Watch the weather if you have plans for the weekend. There’s a chance of storms late Thursday and Friday. Earlier today, there was light rain, and more is expected in the afternoon. Temperatures are also supposed to drop.

NWS Fort Worth reports “Light showers continue across North and Central Texas this morning before eventually coming to an end from west to east by mid to late morning. South winds return this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s and lows tonight in the low to mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies”.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

North Texas could get thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Depending on where you live, the storm might get stronger, bringing hail and damaging winds. Friday is more likely to have strong severe thunderstorms.

“Thunderstorm chances will increase late in the day Thursday and continue through Friday as the next storm system sweeps across the Plains. Some storms may be strong or even severe, with hail and damaging winds both possible. The highest severe thunderstorm chances will likely be on Friday, with the most likely location being east of I-35. The entire system will exit to the east Friday evening”, NWS Fort Worth said.

The weather is going to be a little better on Saturday with less rain and drier than Friday. Sunday has a higher chance of rain. As of now, there is a severe weather watch, but nothing is certain. There are still a few storms coming on Sunday. Weekend temps will be in the 70s, but at night they are expected to drop.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Dry weather on Saturday will be replaced by more chances of showers and storms on Sunday as an upper-level disturbance moves across the region. A few storms may be strong, but there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding severe weather potential at this time. Otherwise, seasonable temperatures are expected”.

