DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret, it’s cold outside in North Texas and some places have seen snow, ice and other winter precipitation, but how much did you get? The National Weather Service center at Fort Worth shared some tips on how to measure snow and ice accretion.

How to measure snow:

NWS Fort Worth says, “It’s important to take an accurate measurement, and because of strong winds, don’t measure close to buildings or in small backyards as amounts will be too high.”

Place a snow board (a solid flat surface) in an area away from tall objects that is sheltered from the wind. “A stick or flag nearby is a good way to keep track of it after snow has begun. Backyards typically provide good wind sheltering.” Use a simpler ruler, yard stick, level or any other measuring tool to measure snow depth to the closest tenth of an inch. “Make sure to observe (and/or take a picture) at eye level and not at an angle. Never measure snow on grass as the ruler can easily push into the wet soil and provide inaccurate snow measurements!” Send your report to NWS Fort Worth.

How to measure ice accretion

NWS Fort Worth says, “Here’s some help on how to properly measure ice. Or just send us a good picture with a ruler and we’ll do it for you.”

Break off a very small branch or twig from a tree or use a flat surface. Use a ruler to measure the thickness of the ice in tenths of an inch Do not measure icicles