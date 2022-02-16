DALLAS (KDAF) — A line of storms is expected to hit North Texas between 2-9 a.m. on Thursday as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says not much is changing with Wednesday night into Thursday’s forecast.

The strongest chances for strong/severe storms will be along and north of I-20 as well as west of I-35, NWS Fort Worth reports. As reported earlier, the biggest threats are damaging winds, along with isolated hail and a brief spin-up tornado.

Thursday a cold front is expected to sweep through the region and along with it, cool temperatures and gusty winds from the north. Highs throughout North Texas will more than likely be recorded in the morning hours — NWS Fort Worth suggests having a jacket with you as you go about your day.

NWS Fort Worth will not be testing its NOAA weather radio due to the potential storms Wednesday night.