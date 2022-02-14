DALLAS (KDAF) — After North Texans see clear skies and warmer temperatures on Monday, showers and storms will possibly be seen as the week goes on. National Weather Service Center in Fort Worth says Wednesday afternoon will see some showers and storms developing with a cold front in the area.

NWS Fort Worth says the highest chance of rain and storms will be east of I-35. It will be monitoring the potential for a few strong/severe storms and say the greatest hazard for severe weather is damaging winds.

On Wednesday, the severe threat during the day is low, but come nighttime, storm chances increase after sunset.

Come Thursday rain chances continue to move east and will clear up towards the end of the day. Some Texans could even see a few snowflakes mixed into the rain in the morning but no impacts or accumulations are expected.

Texas Storm Chasers adds that thunderstorms might bring some pocket-change size hail late Wednesday into Thursday morning.