DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been seeing some pleasant weather today, and officials say that will continue into Thursday.

However, on Friday North Texas moisture will return throughout the region, with a cold front moving through North Texas on Saturday.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth says low rain and storm chances are expected mainly across the southeastern part of the region on Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend highs will be in the low 60s and weekend lows will reach the low 40s.

Photo courtesy National Weather Service Fort Worth via Twitter