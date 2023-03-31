DALLAS(KDAF)— This morning there’s a chance of rain with a cold front coming in. With dry land and windy conditions in North Texas, fire concerns are on the rise. There’s a chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon around 7 pm.

“Scattered storms are possible this morning. A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon mainly east of I-35. Breezy/gusty west winds are expected behind the front this afternoon. Fire concerns will be elevated across the western half of the region due to dry and windy conditions. Blowing dust originating from the Panhandle may create hazy conditions in the afternoon and evening” NWS Fort Worth reported.

Some areas of North Texas may see storms on Sunday, and some may get stronger with hail. Other than rain and storms, temperatures are supposed to be in the 70s and 80s.

“Isolated to scattered storms may develop ahead of a dryline across the area on Sunday. Storms may become strong with marginally severe hail. Otherwise, it’ll be a warm and breezy day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south around 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph”, NWS Fort Worth reported.

Weather will look beautiful this weekend with temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s. There is still a chance of rain, storms, and grass fires. Showers are expected to come on Tuesday and continue through the week. There could be a serious fire threat for the middle of the week due to the dry, warm weather.

The first week of April will feature well above-normal temperatures, rain/storm chances, and a grass-fire threat. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s early next week making it feel more like summer than spring. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week. Additional anomalously warm, dry, and windy conditions behind a dryline will result in an elevated to near critical fire threat generally west of I-35 early to mid-week NWS Fort Worth reported.