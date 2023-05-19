DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas can expect a mix of weather this weekend as cold fronts, showers and thunders are expected. However, Mother Nature will throw a few curveballs and present us with some normal temperatures throughout the weekend.

NWS Fort Worth said, “After the cold front on Friday expect cooler than normal temperatures over the weekend, with temperatures then slowly rising back to near-normal values over the first half of the week. Low chances for showers and storms are possible again beginning Sunday.”

Credit: NWS Fort Worth

It’s recommended to bring an umbrella when leaving the house this morning. High temperatures will reach around 76°F (24°C), despite the foreshadowing of severe storms.

For the weekend rain chances are lowered, with cloudy skies still persistent throughout the day. In other words, make sure to plan outdoor activities with precaution and have an indoor backup plan just in case!

“After the cold front on Friday expect cooler than normal temperatures over the weekend, with temperatures then slowly rising back to near-normal values over the first half of the week. Low chances for showers and storms are possible again beginning Sunday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Credit: NWS Fort Worth