Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 40°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 69° 47°

Friday

65° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 65° 51°

Saturday

72° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 72° 53°

Sunday

73° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 73° 62°

Monday

70° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 70° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

46°

6 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

8 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

10 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

11 PM
Clear
1%
42°

42°

12 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

2 AM
Clear
1%
41°

42°

3 AM
Clear
1%
42°

42°

4 AM
Clear
1%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
1%
42°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
42°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
44°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
48°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
51°

54°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
54°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

Regional Forecast

Partly Cloudy

DFW Airport

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Dallas

50°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Fort Worth

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Denton

49°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

