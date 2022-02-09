DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s another February Wednesday in North Texas, which will feel much like Tuesday’s weather according to the National Weather Service center in North Texas. By the afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 60s with some light winds from the north.

Come Wednesday night, North Texans can expect temperatures in the mid-30s to nearly 40 degrees with some winds from the southwest — the good news is, most of the region will remain above freezing.

As the week goes on the warmer it will get but by Friday night, a strong cold front will make its way to North and Central Texas. Temperatures on Saturday will be cool with a strong breeze from the north. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Some more good news, no precipitation is expected to accompany this cold front.

NWS Fort Worth