DALLAS (KDAF) — Last week’s winter storm has come and left North Texas, the ice and snow have mostly melted and it’s time for a new week of weather.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says Dallas will see a dry and mild week with temperatures near the norm for the second week of February. Eventually, a cold front will make its way through town towards the end of the week on Saturday, bringing a breeze and cooler temps.

NWS Forth Worth adds that Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday’s temps, along with a chilly night with clear skies across the area.

Lastly, Monday morning NWS Fort Worth says above normal temperatures are returning with the warmest day expected to be Friday with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Then right around the corner, a cold front arrives on Saturday knocking temps down throughout the region through the end of the weekend.