DALLAS (KDAF) — A tweet from comics writer Gail Simone has taken Twitter by storm on Wednesday morning with the hashtag #BlandDoritos, “Name the blandest imaginable Dorito’s flavor.”

Some of the funniest and blandest flavors are being shared with the hashtag:

Cool Styrofoam

Extreme Iceberg Lettuce Chill

Toasted Corn

NFT

Overcoked Underseasoned Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

Dry Steak and Ketchup Doritos

So on and so forth, Twitter users are getting very creative with their bland Dorito’s flavor ideas, but how can some of Texas’ biggest flavors get in on the party? We came up with a few:

Cold Whataburger Fries

Stale Beaver Nuggets

Blue Bell Ice No Cream

Boiled No-Sauce Barbecue

The Opposite of Deep Fried

Unseasoned Limeless Tex-Mex

Got any ideas? Join in on the fun with #BlandDoritos on Twitter.