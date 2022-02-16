DALLAS (KDAF) — A tweet from comics writer Gail Simone has taken Twitter by storm on Wednesday morning with the hashtag #BlandDoritos, “Name the blandest imaginable Dorito’s flavor.”
Some of the funniest and blandest flavors are being shared with the hashtag:
- Cool Styrofoam
- Extreme Iceberg Lettuce Chill
- Toasted Corn
- NFT
- Overcoked Underseasoned Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
- Dry Steak and Ketchup Doritos
So on and so forth, Twitter users are getting very creative with their bland Dorito’s flavor ideas, but how can some of Texas’ biggest flavors get in on the party? We came up with a few:
- Cold Whataburger Fries
- Stale Beaver Nuggets
- Blue Bell Ice No Cream
- Boiled No-Sauce Barbecue
- The Opposite of Deep Fried
- Unseasoned Limeless Tex-Mex
Got any ideas? Join in on the fun with #BlandDoritos on Twitter.