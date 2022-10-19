Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
63°
Dallas / Ft. Worth
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo
Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams
Lifestyle
Best of Dallas
📺 Watch Live
Food and Drink
📺 Video
CW33 News Download
Community Calendar
Second Shot
Sports
High School Football Showdown 2022
How to watch high school football games broadcasted on CW33 online
CW33 High School Sports
Texas High School Football: Papa Murphy’s School Spirit Challenge
High School Football
Silver Star Nation
Cowboys
The Big Game
Newsletters
News
Local
Texas
Texas Governor’s Debate
Entertainment
National
BestReviews
Automotive News
Destination Texas
Press Releases
International
Top Stories
Trick or treat: 2 North Texas cities ranked best …
Top Stories
Texas hotel ranked among most haunted hotels in the …
Husband-wife circus duo will make your Texas State …
Video
Here are 5 gadgets that will help you solve basic …
Video
Dallas Mavericks fans: Check out this Texas State …
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contests
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
CW33 Good
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Don't Miss
Trick or treat: 2 North Texas cities ranked best …
Texas hotel ranked among most haunted hotels in the …
Husband-wife circus duo will make your Texas State …
Here are 5 gadgets that will help you solve basic …
Dallas Mavericks fans: Check out this Texas State …