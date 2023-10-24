Veteran’s Voices 2023

Today and every day, we honor those who have fought for our freedom. For your service, your bravery, and your hard work, we thank you. Happy Veterans Day!
Master Chief Petty Officer Robert E. Dickinson
Service Dates: U.S. Navy, 1950-1972
Korean War/Vietnam War Veteran
Sergeant Gerald (Jesse) Haiduk
Service Dates: U.S. Air Force,1984-1992
Desert Shield/Storm Veteran
Master Chief Petty Officer Ted High, Jr.
Service Dates: 1973-2003
Vietnam War/Desert Storm Veteran
Sergeant Christopher C. Cole
Service Dates: U.S. Army, 2005-2018
Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn Veteran
Raymond G. Martinez
Service Dates: U.S. Army, 1968-1974
101st Airborne
Captain Kyle Connelly
U.S. Marine Core
Tim Moradi
U.S. Navy
Joe Anchondo
U.S. Navy, 1973-1974
Melvin Crafton
Service Dates: 1981-2003
Panama, Colombia, Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veteran
Johnny Ray Williams, Sr.
U.S. Army
Colonel Otto H. Brown, Jr.
U.S. Army
Machinist’s Mate First Class Leonard Beard
Service Dates: U.S. Navy, 1962-1968
Vietnam Veteran
Private First Class Ronnie Wayne Potter
Service Dates: U.S. Army, 1971-1975