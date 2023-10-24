Veteran’s Voices 2023

Today and every day, we honor those who have fought for our freedom. For your service, your bravery, and your hard work, we thank you. Happy Veterans Day!

Master Chief Petty Officer Robert E. Dickinson

Service Dates: U.S. Navy, 1950-1972

Korean War/Vietnam War Veteran

Sergeant Gerald (Jesse) Haiduk

Service Dates: U.S. Air Force,1984-1992

Desert Shield/Storm Veteran

Master Chief Petty Officer Ted High, Jr.

Service Dates: 1973-2003

Vietnam War/Desert Storm Veteran

Sergeant Christopher C. Cole

Service Dates: U.S. Army, 2005-2018

Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn Veteran

Raymond G. Martinez

Service Dates: U.S. Army, 1968-1974

101st Airborne

Captain Kyle Connelly

U.S. Marine Core

Tim Moradi

U.S. Navy

Joe Anchondo

U.S. Navy, 1973-1974

Melvin Crafton

Service Dates: 1981-2003

Panama, Colombia, Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veteran

Johnny Ray Williams, Sr.

U.S. Army

Colonel Otto H. Brown, Jr.

U.S. Army

Machinist’s Mate First Class Leonard Beard

Service Dates: U.S. Navy, 1962-1968

Vietnam Veteran

Private First Class Ronnie Wayne Potter

Service Dates: U.S. Army, 1971-1975