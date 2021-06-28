COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Here at CW33, we want you to have the most up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision about getting vaccinated.

Am I Eligible To Get the Vaccine?

Everyone 12 years old or over is eligible to get the vaccine.

Vaccine Types

Benefits of Getting the Vaccine

One of the most important questions in deciding whether to get vaccinated is whether the risks outweigh the rewards. So, what are the benefits of getting vaccinated?

According to the Center for Disease Control, the benefits are as follows:

You are protecting yourself from getting sick or severely ill from COVID-19. There is still a chance of getting sick because no vaccine is 100% effective.

You might protect others around you from getting sick or with COVID-19.

You can resume what you have been doing before the pandemic, while also not having to wear a mask unless a business requires you to wear a mask.

If you need to travel in the United States after two weeks of receiving your first and second shot (or your only shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine) you do not have to get tested before or after travel and you do not have to quarantine. International travel varies. See those guidelines by clicking here.



Vaccine Side Effects

Side effects from getting the COVID-19 vaccine, vary from person to person. Typical side effects, according to the CDC, are as follows: Tiredness Fever Chills Nausea Muscle Pain Fever

If your side effects worry you or persist for more than a few days, call your doctor.

Where to Get Your Vaccine

As Texas begins to shift away from mass vaccine sites, local providers are still giving out vaccines, at no cost. To find a vaccine provider in your area, click here.