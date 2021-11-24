DALLAS (KDAF) — The Community Partners of Dallas Toy Drive is here! Help us fulfill a child’s holiday wish by donating toys, sponsoring or even organizing your own toy drive.

You can make an in-person donation to the Toy Drive at: Peacock Alley Toy Drive Warehouse located at 2050 Postal Way, Dallas, Texas 75212 Monday through Friday, beginning December 3rd – 9th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and December 10th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.

If you want gift ideas for children of different age ranges, you can click here.