(NewsNation Now) — Want to bet on how long it will take to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner?” How about taking a flyer on how many field goals the Bengals’ kicker will make? This and many more are available.

Far from the normal “Who’s going to win?” bets, prop bets allow you to bet on pretty much anything anyone will give you odds on. Yes, there is actually a bet for how long it will take Mickey Guyton, who recently became the first Black artist to win a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year, to belt out the notoriously difficult tune. There’s also a bet available for what color outfit she’ll wear.

In the “normal” (or “boring”) world of sports betting, the Rams are roughly 3-point favorites to top the scrappy Bengals in the big game. But why bet on that when you can place your wager on the passing yards for either quarterback? The touchdowns scored in the first half? You can even bet on the coin flip, which will at least give you a 50 percent chance of winning.

Andrew Brandt, former executive with the Green Bay Packers and current host of “The Business of Sports” podcast, joined “Morning in America” to talk about the rich betting field. He said.an estimated 31 million Americans will bet on the game in some way, The total amount wagered is expected to be $7.7 billion, ranging from bets placed at sportsbooks to buying a few squares on the number board at your favorite bar.

More fun prop bets: How many planes will be in the traditional flyover before the game’s start? (Why this is done for a domed stadium still escapes me.) How about what color Gatorade, if any, will get dumped on the winning coach?

One of the bets Brandt likes is on the kicker for the Bengals, Evan McPherson. The line on him is to make 1.5 field goals, which means if he makes 2, you win your bet. He’s won a few games for the Bengals with last-second kicks, and they’re going up against a tough Rams defense, so Brandt says that might be a sleeper pick.

Bear in mind, also, that a scant three years ago, 95 percent of the wagers placed were illegal in some form or fashion in the states in which they were placed. This year, it’s a complete reversal: 95 percent of them are legal. That means when you pick up a big jackpot, you’ll pay taxes on it but you won’t end up in jail.