(KTLA) – Despite masks being handed out at the Super Bowl, few fans appeared to actually wear facial coverings during the big event.

Everyone who attended Sunday’s event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, was given a KN95 mask, as Los Angeles County still requires masking at so-called “mega events.”

But if you watched the game, you probably noticed that a lot of spectators were not wearing facial coverings, including celebrities and fans.

The county required everyone aged 2 or older to wear a face covering except when they were eating or drinking at the stadium. Fans aged 5 and older also had to show either a COVID-19 vaccine card, a negative PCR test within 48 hours or a negative antigen test within 24 hours to enter.

SoFi is an indoor-outdoor stadium. It has a roof, but is open on the sides, allowing air to come through.

California is set to begin relaxing its statewide indoor mask mandate for people who have been vaccinated, as omicron cases and hospitalized are starting to drop. However, each county’s health department has to decide and they have the power to see what they want to do by region.

Los Angeles County is waiting until coronavirus cases drop further before relaxing its mask rules.

L.A. County public health officials released the latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday showing that there were nearly 4,900 new cases and 58 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. More than 2,000 people are hospitalized with COVID.

In the Los Angeles area, health experts say they will be watching to see if there is a COVID surge following the Super Bowl.