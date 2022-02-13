(NEXSTAR) – The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are taking to the field Sunday for Super Bowl LVI. While there have been 56 Super Bowls, there are still a dozen teams that haven’t brought home their own Lombardi Trophy – including the Bengals.

That’s right, history could be made Sunday in L.A. if the Bengals win. And if you’re really particular, the Rams haven’t technically won a Super Bowl as the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams franchise won Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999 while the team played in St. Louis.

Technicalities aside, here are the 12 teams, in order of their number of appearances, that have yet to win a Super Bowl.

Cleveland Browns

Appearances: 0

Jacksonville Jaguars

Appearances: 0

Detroit Lions

Appearances: 0

Houston Texans

Appearances: 0

Tennessee Titans

Appearances: 1

Last appearance: 2000

Arizona Cardinals

Appearances: 1

Last appearance: 2005

Los Angeles Chargers

Appearances: 1

Last appearance: 1995 (The Chargers played in San Diego during this season)

Cincinnati Bengals

Appearances: 2

Last appearance: 1989

Atlanta Falcons

Appearances: 2

Last appearance: 2017

Carolina Panthers

Appearances: 2

Last appearance: 2016

Buffalo Bills

Appearances: 4

Last appearance: 1994

Minnesota Vikings

Appearances: 4

Last appearance: 1977