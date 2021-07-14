Texas is Open!

With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available, Texas is reopening and more people are getting back to everyday life!
If you are long overdue for a vacation look no further. Here are just some of our favorite things to do in the DFW Metroplex!
Historic Districts
Museums
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Perot Museum of Nature and Science
- The Crow Museum of Asian Art
- American Airlines CR Smith Museum
- Amon Carter Museum of American Art
- Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
- Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Zoos and Aquariums
Local Events Calendars
Of course, there are always local events going on in the metroplex area!
To see what’s going on in Dallas:
To see what’s going on in Fort Worth:
Looking to leave the metroplex? Click the image above for more destination spots across the Lone Star state.