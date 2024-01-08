The video above is from a previous segment.

NASA is inviting you to be a part of the VIPER historic journey.

VIPER is NASA’s first robotic moon rover that will be going on a mission to explore the lunar South Pole region.

The space agency is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon. This is part of their campaign called “Send Your Name with VIPER”. Once all the names are collected they will be attached to the rover itself — along for the journey.

“Just think: Our names will ride along as VIPER navigates across the rugged terrain of the lunar South Pole and gathers valuable data that will help us better understand the history of the Moon and the environment where we plan to send Artemis astronauts,” said Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

You still have before March 15 at 11: 59 p.m. to add your name to the list. You will receive a virtual boarding pass, which you will be able to use to watch the rover in action.

To add your name to the list, click here.