FRISCO, Tx (KDAF) — The newest Samsung Experience store will be opening at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco on Friday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

This grand opening will be free and open to the public. KS Choi, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, along with Congressman Van Taylor and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney will speak to commemorate the opening of the store and to celebrate Samsung’s 25th anniversary in Texas.

There will also be activities and celebrations today and throughout the weekend. The store is located at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco TX.