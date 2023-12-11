On the other hand, smaller cities like Providence, RI, Hartford, CT and Richmond, VA are the most likely to experience job losses due to AI.

DALLAS (KDAF) — How safe is your job from robots?

Many critics believe we are officially in the AI Revolution, with Americans around the nation noticing the changes increase in corporate settings. With the increase of AI technology in various industries, are certain cities more susceptible to an AI takeover?

Using labor statistics for major US cities, Casinos.us determined where employees are most susceptible to the AI revolution in the workforce.

Dallas ranked #2 for the most resistant to an AI takeover. “Larger cities score higher in part because they have a diverse job landscape, which means a lot of available jobs and projected job growth are going to land in industries that probably won’t be taken over by robots for a few more years,” the study mentioned.

On the opposite end, McAllen, TX ranked #7 for being most susceptible, according to the study.

If you fall in the ladder half of being in McAllen, the study also offered tips for how job seekers can “future-proof” themselves against an AI-driven world.

This includes moving to a major city, avoiding hyper-specialized cities, familiarizing yourself with tech and tech companies, as well as considering moving to the coast.

“Coastal cities tend to score higher, possibly because the larger cities tend to be located near the coasts. Or maybe robots are scared of the beach. In either case, cities on the east and west coast are safer than those located inland,” the study mentioned.