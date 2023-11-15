The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Deep Ellum-based genetic engineering company Colossal Biosciences has been in the news lately with claims they are in the works of changing history.

The company says they are in the works of resurrecting pre-historic animals like the Woolly Mammoth, the DoDo bird and other extinct animals. Since its launch, the company has raised over $225M in total funding, according to Businesswire.

From their Website:

“Combining the science of genetics with the business of discovery, we endeavor to jumpstart nature’s ancestral heartbeat. To see the Woolly Mammoth thunder upon tundra once again. To advance the economies of biology and healing through genetics. To make humanity more human. And to reawaken the lost wilds of Earth. So we, and our planet, can breathe easier.”

The company uses the word “de-extinction” to describe the project and what it is. The term is defined on their website as “a functional application of advanced gene editing technology aimed at rebuilding the DNA of lost megafauna and other creatures that had a measurably positive impact on our fragile ecosystems.”

