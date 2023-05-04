Take a step back in time in Waxahachie at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival!

SCARBOROUGH FESTIVAL—Let’s celebrate music, art, and culture together on this exciting day. Whether you are looking for food vendors or craft booths, there is something for everyone. Make it a fun day for your friends and family by bringing them along.

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is an annual event that takes place in Waxahachie, Texas every spring. This year, the festival has started from April 8 – May 29.

Besides jousting tournaments, there are musical performances, food vendors, and vendors selling handmade goods. There is no better way to learn about the Renaissance period than by attending this family-friendly event.

