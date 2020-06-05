Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Watch
Second Shot
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Hegar, West to debate in Democratic runoff for Senate
Video
Top Stories
Cross burned on Alabama highway overpass
Looter returns stolen items to California business owner
Video
George Floyd remembered at memorial service in Minneapolis
Video
Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
Coronavirus
30 Sec Download
Video
CW33 Good
Community Change Makers
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
marty turco
Philanthropy Forward: Marty Turco went from making saves to making change with the Dallas Stars Foundation
Video
Don't Miss
Philanthropy Forward: Marty Turco went from making saves to making change with the Dallas Stars Foundation
Video
Hegar, West to debate in Democratic runoff for Senate
Video
After Dallas County reported it’s highest day of infections, where does North Texas stand with the COVID-19 pandemic?
Video
City and police leaders are responding to ongoing protests and calls for accountability, but will it be enough?
Video
Cross burned on Alabama highway overpass
Mourning at the plaza: City and faith leaders hold 8-minutes of silence in front of Dallas City Hall
Video
Man injured after being shoved by police during protest in Buffalo
Video