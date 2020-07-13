Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Video of officer with knee on man’s neck sparks fury
Video
Top Stories
Man, 30, who thought coronavirus was hoax dies after attending ‘COVID party,’ doctor says
Video
Second stimulus check: As White House signals support, payments become campaign issue
Video
Officers association ask Texas AG to review comments on slain officers daughter’s tweet
Video
State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom
Video
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Dallas Pride 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Junior Player
Keep your children entertained with virtual activity classes from Junior Players
Video
Don't Miss
What future pandemic benefits may look like as Americans head for the “financial cliff”
Video
Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years
Video
Keep your children entertained with virtual activity classes from Junior Players
Video
The Texas Rangers want fans to make life-sized prints of themselves to fill seats
Video
Video from Parker County Rodeo the latest in showing large crowds as coronavirus spreads
Video
State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom
Video
AllClear lets you find COVID-19 testing centers nearby