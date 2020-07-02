Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Watch
Second Shot
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
DFW Airport starts requiring masks, longer flights could be a challenge
Video
Top Stories
Texas hospital overwhelmed with patients as US reports more than 50,000 COVID cases in a single day
Video
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI
Failed cattle dog and disabled calf share unbreakable bond
Video
Vanilla Ice to hold July 4th concert in Texas despite rising coronavirus cases
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Dallas Pride 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI
Don't Miss
Governor Abbott issues executive order requiring facemasks for all Texans, with few exceptions
Video
Popular South Texas beaches restricted, closed for Fourth of July
EXCLUSIVE: SpaceX facility under FAA review after changing rocket tests in South Texas
Video
Forney is proceeding with its Independence Day as other DFW events are being canceled due to pandemic
Video
As the start of school year looms, Cooks Children in Fort Worth is seeing more kids with COVID-19
Video
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI
Maskless orchestra performed at First Baptist Church after members tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Pence visit
Video