Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Newsfeed Now
Silver Star Nation
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Students participate in ‘No Mask Monday’ in Utah school district
Video
Top Stories
Family confirms body found by Temple police is missing soldier
Lucky Charms to sell pouches of just marshmallows
Video
Alabama assisted living home caught on video mocking dead woman, poking her eye
Video
Florida woman dies after getting trapped in husband’s police car
Video
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Vote in 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
jacob Blake
Family says Jacob Blake is paralyzed after shooting by police
Video
Don't Miss
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Laura to cause ‘catastrophic damage’ to Gulf Coast
Video
Melanie Trump strikes a more positive tone during day 2 of RNC
Video
Carrollton company created a learning ‘nest’ to help employees as kids start school virtually
Video
Lucky Charms to sell pouches of just marshmallows
Video
Mike Pompeo breaks tradition and policy by speaking at RNC, sparking investigation
Video
Family says Jacob Blake is paralyzed after shooting by police
Video
Gov. Abbott: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. will be hardest time for Hurricane Laura rescues; urges evacuations