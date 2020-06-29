Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Watch
Second Shot
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree
Top Stories
DOJ warns about face mask exemption card circulating online
Video
Alabama mayor resigns after Facebook post on Crimson Tide’s support of BLM
Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Greg Abbott meet in Dallas, acknowledge spread of COVID-19 in Texas
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled in multiple states
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Dallas Pride 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
H-E-B
Don’t freak out, Texas: Brisket tops the list as H-E-B reinstates product limits
Video
Don't Miss
Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans
Don’t freak out, Texas: Brisket tops the list as H-E-B reinstates product limits
Video
Rising COVID-19 numbers are pointing out inequalities in North Texas
Video
DOJ warns about face mask exemption card circulating online
Video
State of Texas: Virus surge brings new restrictions, raises voting concerns
Video
Prosecutors allege woman burned down her $1.6 million Fort Worth mansion
‘Families that you and I care about are going to be on skid row’: McKinney Mayor makes urgent plea to wear masks
Video