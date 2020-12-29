Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
📺 Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Sports
Change Makers
Newsfeed Now
Silver Star Nation
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Video Game News
Top Stories
Nashville police records reveal previous complaint of Anthony Warner making bombs in RV
Video
Top Stories
‘Contempt’: Texas AG Ken Paxton sues City of Austin, Mayor Adler and others over COVID-19 restriction order
Video
‘Cancel your New Year’s Eve plans’: Dine-in service restrictions for Austin bars, restaurants begin Thursday
Video
Boston Dynamics holds robot dance party to ring in 2021
Video
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
📺 Video
🏈 HS Football
Remarkable Women
CW33 Good
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
guyer wildcats football
Texas High School Football Showdown: Quarterfinal Preview
Don't Miss
Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
2 kids killed, 4 hurt in North Texas go-kart collision
Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding
Biden introduces national security team as official transition begins
Video
“No matter what planet you’re from” this monolith is illegal in Utah
Video
Pope book backs George Floyd protests, blasts virus skeptic
Dallas Cowboys strength, conditioning coach Markus Paul dies
Video