Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Watch
Second Shot
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Restaurant Safety 101: Fort Worth Star-Telegram gives COVID-19 tips
Video
Top Stories
Second stimulus check: Lawmakers mixed on who gets money and when
Video
300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Texas ‘Pongfest’ party
Video
Governors who quickly reopened their states backpedal as virus surges
Destination Texas: Big Spring
Video
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Dallas Pride 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Restaurant Safety 101: Fort Worth Star-Telegram gives COVID-19 tips
Video
Don't Miss
Gov. Abbott announces temporary pause on reopening as COVID-19 ‘rampant’ in Texas
Video
Second stimulus check: Lawmakers mixed on who gets money and when
Video
Governors who quickly reopened their states backpedal as virus surges
Dr. James Pinckney II of Diamond Physicians talks masks and how to use them
Video
Mavericks guard Lee out after getting hurt during hiatus
Dallas doc Tiffany Moon balances being a doctor, mother, and now TikTok famous
Video
You can’t attend Kaboom Town in Addison in person this year, but you can watch it on CW33!
Video