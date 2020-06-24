Skip to content
european union
The EU may ban travelers from specific countries, and the U.S is on the list
Video
Don't Miss
As the TEA rolls out school year guidelines, inequalities must be overcome for remote learning to work
Video
100-year-old WWII veteran who can’t volunteer due to pandemic gets 100 car parade in Keller
Video
NJ, CT, and NY now require travelers from Texas to quarantine for 14 days
Cheer Athletics in Plano addresses recent COVID-19 cases, saying they relaxed too quickly on masks
Video
Dallas photographer raises $25,000 for North Texas Food Bank with Porch Potraits
Video
Texas schools will have 2 new ways to calculate attendance — and state funding — in the fall
Video
Governor scaling up safety at child care centers with emergency rules during pandemic
Video