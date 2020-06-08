Skip to content
dallas pride 2020
As Pride Month kicks off, the LGBTQ community finds commonality with protesters after George Floyd
Video
Dallas Pride Parade is going virtual for 2020
Video
Don't Miss
State of Texas: Protests get attention and response from state leaders
Video
Democrats MJ Hegar, Royce West debate touches on protests, marijuana legalization, healthcare
Video
Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact
Video
Philanthropy Forward: Marty Turco went from making saves to making change with the Dallas Stars Foundation
Video
City and police leaders are responding to ongoing protests and calls for accountability, but will it be enough?
Video
Cross burned on Alabama highway overpass