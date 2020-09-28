Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
📺 Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Change Makers
Newsfeed Now
Silver Star Nation
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Man steals puppy from couple at knifepoint in Arby’s parking lot
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s discouraging’: Porn, racial slurs posted during North Carolina church service on Zoom
Video
Tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day
One of last living Tuskegee Airmen celebrates 102nd birthday
Video
📺 Video
🗳️ Vote in 2020
HS Football
Hispanic Heritage Month
CW33 Good
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CW33 high school football showdown
High School Football: Watch Lone Star v. Aledo Friday at 7P on CW33 TV!
Don't Miss
Despite remarkable life-saving advancenents in HIV treatment, LifeWalk 2020 is vital to providing care in DFW
Video
Bombshell Trump tax revelation could tarnish business mogul image that fueled his rise
Warning lifted for Houston-area community for brain-eating microbe in water
Tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
Man steals puppy from couple at knifepoint
Video
Gov. Abbott announces legislative proposals beefing up penalties aimed at rioters
Video
Three people found dead in Dallas motel room