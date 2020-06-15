Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Watch
Second Shot
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Guest attempting ‘baseball-style slide’ cracks glass on suspension bridge in Tennessee
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott says ‘abundant supply of beds available’ in latest COVID-19 update
Video
Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday
Video
T-Mobile outage: Service down for users across US
Video
Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination
Video
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Dallas Pride 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
customer
Sonic Drive-In customer shatters door after chicken tender dispute
Video
Don't Miss
Zeke’s positive COVID-19 test points to bigger issues the sports world seems to be ignoring
Video
Gov. Abbott says ‘abundant supply of beds available’ in latest COVID-19 update
Video
There are more positive tests, but COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas are the real concern
Video
Why is Jerry Jones being so quiet? Richie Whitt hopes Jones ‘comes down on the right side of history’
Video
The State Fair of Texas says it will open as usual despite coronavirus
Video
‘Don’t mess with The Alamo’: Texas officials plan to protect historic site from protesters
Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday
Video