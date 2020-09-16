Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
📺 Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Change Makers
Newsfeed Now
Silver Star Nation
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Are you in a one-sided friendship? Here’s how to find out and what to do about it
Video
Top Stories
Biden says he trusts scientists, not Trump
Rangers euthanize bear after finding it scavenging on human remains in national park
Video
Louisville to pay $12 million settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Video
Nexstar to host live telecast of John Cornyn, MJ Hegar debate as they vie for U.S. Senate seat
📺 Video
🗳️ Vote in 2020
HS Football
Hispanic Heritage Month
CW33 Good
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
bnsf
Fort Worth-based BNSF’s next CEO will be first woman to lead major railroad
Don't Miss
Fort Worth ISD has kids returning October 5, going against warning from health official
Video
MJ Hegar: 'We need to start electing servant leaders who are willing to put their own self-interest on the line'
Video
Are you in a one-sided friendship? Here’s how to find out and what to do about it
Video
Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy charged with murder of girlfriend
Jerry Jones is taking a ‘wait and see’ approach to home game attendance
Video
Fort Worth-based BNSF’s next CEO will be first woman to lead major railroad
Nearly 550,000 kids test positive for COVID-19
Video