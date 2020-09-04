Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
📺 Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Newsfeed Now
Silver Star Nation
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Shots fired over mask policy at a Family Dollar
Video
Top Stories
Parents of children with special needs weigh risk of COVID-19, lapse in structure during pandemic
Video
Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction of infant in shopping cart
Video
Millions expected to travel for Labor Day weekend, officials express cautious optimism
Video
Walmart releases list of hottest holiday toys
📺 Video
🗳️ Vote in 2020
Hispanic Heritage Month
CW33 Good
Change Makers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bishop Cider Co
Move over hard seltzer! There’s a new drink in town and it’s all natural, gluten-free and vegan friendly!
Video
Don't Miss
Texas company produces first and only EPA-approved sanitizing surface spray
Video
US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows
Video
Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction of infant in shopping cart
Video
Should Dallas County have waited until after labor day to lower COVID-19 threat level?
Video
Parents of children with special needs weigh risk of COVID-19, lapse in structure during pandemic
Video
Shots fired over mask policy at a Family Dollar
Video
Only in Texas: Homecoming mum masks are a thing
Video